A small boy called Sofian scored against an older boy during a penalty shootout in a football match

When it was the older boy called Kenyatta's turn to play against Sofian, he was not able to score

The children on the sandy playing field carried Sofian shoulder-high while cheering him

A video of children playing football and engaging in a penalty shoot-out to find a winner has sufficed on social media. This has brought back a lot of memories as netizens shared their excitement.

In the video, a small boy wearing a blue top and a pair of trousers played against an older boy on a sandy pitch in the full glare of other children who watched and cheered.

The commentary showed that the while his opponent was named Kenyatta.

Sofian scored a goal and the supporters carried him shoulder-high Photo credit: GhanaNdwoum

Kenyatta, who was wearing a light blue shirt and cream shorts played the penalty first. However, Sofian did not allow the ball to enter the net as he caught the ball expertly.

The boys who probably were on Sofian’s team and some girls who supported him cheered and carried him shoulder high to celebrate.

When it was Sofian’s turn to play against Kenyatta, the short boy played to Kenyatta’s right. By the time the goalkeeper went down to catch the ball, it had already passed into the post.

The children, including the commentator, jubilated and again carried Sofian. Before he allowed them to carry him, Sofian walked to Kenyatta beating his chest with a frown, probably telling him that he rules the football game in the community.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

Netizens who have seen the video have been commenting and liking it. The video had over 600 comments and more than 3000 likes as of the reporting time.

Most people who commented said the video got them laughing or happy. Read some of the comments below:

Williams Sarpong said:

Hahahaha... I have been smiling saaaaaaa

Uthman Abdul Fatah commented:

Goal ankasa ehn! If you score the feeling be different

Dayvid Odenden Boatin indicated:

Life is interesting. This got me laughing out loud.

Flip Model said:

A hero in the making.

JM BA commented:

This is hilarious. He's proud of himself sofian 1

Ghanaian actor plays football with children under 12 years in Germany

In a video, football team owner Yaw Dabo was seen dribbling some white children in Germany.

In the trending video, Yaw Dabo wore a Dortmund jersey and played football with some children who wore blue jerseys.

At the time, the actor had travelled outside Ghana to talk about his team and bring scouts to see some of the young players back home.

Source: YEN.com.gh