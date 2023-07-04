An alleged relative of Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has said that the actress' mother has some personal reasons for hiding the identity of her father

Mr Amoako, the man behind the audio claiming to be the relative of Yvonne, said that Auntie Maggie, Yvonne's mother knew who her father was

He added that they would tell the actress who they felt had humiliated the family in her memoir about her father. However, the revelation may force her to escape the country

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A man believed to be the relative of Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has surfaced in an audio that has been shared across social media. Mr Amoako, the alleged family member, revealed that Yvonne's mother had reasons for hiding the identity of her biological father.

Yvonne Nelson's alleged relative reveals her mother's reasons for hiding her biological father. Photo credit: @yvonnenelsongh

Source: Instagram

In her recently unveiled memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson which has gained massive attention on social media, Yvonne Nelson was in pursuit of her biological father.

She detailed in her book that her mother had hidden the truth about her father's identity from her, and she was not on speaking terms with her for some time over the issue.

In the trending audio, the alleged family member revealed that Auntie Maggie, Yvonne Nelson's mother, had been worried sick about the criticism and embarrassment from her daughter's book.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

He added that the beautiful actress' mother knew her real father and she would reveal his identity if that was what she wanted.

The alleged relative, Mr Amoako, said:

Auntie Maggie knows who Yvonne's real father is. She has personal reasons for hiding the truth from her. Since she has disgraced the entire family, Auntie Maggie will let her know who her true father is and after that, I doubt she would be able to stay in Ghana.

Listen to the audio of Mr Amoako, the alleged family member, below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the audio of Mr Amoako, the alleged relative of Yvonne Nelson

Some Ghanaians reacted negatively to the audio from Mr Amoako, demanding that Yvonne Nelson get to know who her father was regardless of the individual's personality.

@KayPoissonOne commented:

Eish.. you go look inside, then ein Father be show Boy

@NaaBardina commented:

She will not be able to stay in Ghana just because of who her father is. Are you guys serious at all? No matter who her father is, I'm sure she'll still adore him, just let her know. Simple

@Ikechukwuisking commented:

Let her know who her real father is. Even if he is a mad man on the street, she deserves to know

Yvonne Nelson's mother rushed to the hospital

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a claimed close family member of Yvonne Nelson revealed that the actress' mother's has been hospitalised in a stolen audio recording.

The actor's memoir, which described how her mother had kept her from knowing who her biological father was, is said to be blamed for this. The man claims that the actress' home has become very chaotic as a result of the book's contents.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh