A never-before-seen online video has captured pallbearers carrying a saucepan-shaped coffin at a pre-burial service

The moment the men entered the funeral ground with the silver-shaped casket grabbed the attention of mourners

Unlike the grievers, many people on social media who took to the comments section cackled over the clip

An incredible video of pallbearers carrying a saucepan-shaped casket of a dead person at a funeral has received many views and caused a stir on social media.

The short footage was posted on Instagram by blogger Elikem_the_gossip on Monday, July 10.

Reactions to video of men carrying a utensil-shaped coffin. Photo credit: Jasmin Merdan/elikem_the_gossip (Instagram).

Source: Getty Images

The video begins with the men entering the funeral ground while carrying the silver-shaped coffin. Unlike professional pallbearers, some were filmed in casual outfits.

Blogger's question

Accompanying the clip on his page with more than 87,000 followers, Elikem_the_gossip wrote:

''What work do you think the person did?'' the blogger asked online users who watched the clip.

At the time of this publication, nearly 50 people had responded to the post, which had raked in over 500 views.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the blogger's question and the video

Many people cackled because of the footage.

Tilly_kby said:

The person was a chop bar worker.

Minglesabyna commented:

Eeeii, asem nie.

Nanaefyadugbartey mentioned:

Job bar, or awakye wura.

Skemiches_gh said:

She Dey sell rice and ab3 nkwan with beans.

Adeoluwasolanke said:

Cook a thon.

Sisterpounds_gh mentioned:

A good seller.

Godmaderico posted:

Wo ka kyer3 bronii koraa ongyidi…bibinii.

Asantewaa.wendy said:

Free food business.

Vinash_bae reacted:

Hmm, Ghana.

Elly_kem187 said:

Only Kumasi dem go do dis, I swear.

Nellybella46 stated:

Gob3 seller .

Iamayeley reacted:

Definitely a food vendor. But that life-size casket, tho!.

Advanced_glamour_skincare asked:

Ah is that coffin? I thought funeral jollof is about to go down.

September_khid said:

The grave must be in a cylindrical shape because eiiiii .

Jmcnewsghana reacted:

Chop bar.

Mayike7 posted:

Gob3 wura.

Olive__baeb.

Eii, Ghana paaa.

Edwardyamoah2022 said:

The shape of this coffin de3 unless a special grave oo.

Nanaakosuaadoma said:

@aminaabubah3 boka rice seller's coffin, I heard

Aminaabubah3 commented:

Eiii, wat is this.

Kyakyere_qwerku_curza posted:

Selling boka rice! to the youth in that community.

How Akufo-Addo, Mahama, Nana Aba, and others mourned Christian Atsu

In a previous Ghanaians have mourned the unexpected demise of Black Stars winger Christian Atsu after the footballer was confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18.

The 31-year-old international footballing star was one of the thousands of casualties of the dreadful earthquake that struck Turkey and the northern parts of Syria on February 6.

Reactions as Hatayspor pays tribute to Christian Atsu

Relatedly, Ghanaian Twitter users reacted after Hatayspor, a Turkish football club, paid a heartfelt homage to their late player, Christian Atsu.

In their first game following the horrific earthquake that rocked Turkey in early February 2023, the club paid tribute to the late football legend.

Christian Atsu was killed in an earthquake that struck Hatay, Turkey, on Saturday, February 18. His body was discovered under the rubble after a 12-day search.

