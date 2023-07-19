A video of two SHS teachers destroying seized phones from students on campus has got people talking

The students who were present at the scene looked unhappy over what the teachers were doing

Netizens who reacted to the video were stunned by the action of the teachers, with others suggesting alternative measures

A Senior High School in Ghana decided to teach its students a valuable lesson in obedience after it opted to destroy seized phones on campus.

In a video that has since gone viral on TikTok, apparently, the school called for an assembly where it displayed the phones that had been seized from students so far and opted to destroy them.

Teachers destroy seized phones Photo credit: @armahswiggles2/TikTok

Source: TikTok

With this, two male teachers led that change as one had a hammer in hand and was seriously smashing the phones that were been handed over to him by his colleague.

The facial expressions of the students as the phones were being destroyed sought to suggest that they were disgusted by the action of the two teachers.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered 12,000 likes ad 500 comments

Watch the video

Netizens react to the video

Ghanaians who reacted to the video were not impressed with the move by teachers, with some saying the phones could hav been sold

Diamond Lady stated:

I remember how I cursed one in my mind. The duabo worked he was sacked

akwasiplainplain remarked:

don't they know this is a technology generation? guide them to make good use of the devices

GUNDEM added:

Go and sell it and used the money to buy food for them

naaatswei added:

Buh why should u they do that that’s why I love Agiss they won’t spoil it Buh will return it after wassce

Kesy emefa

they said no phone in school but still they will bring it

YharDe❤Royal

So what is the sense in what they're doing

SHS student dances in front of a teacher

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a student of Collins Senior High School at Cape Coast in the Central Region displayed her dancing prowess during a vetting process as an entertainment prefect.

As she danced, a male teacher in the background was staring intensely at her, which made them uncomfortable.

