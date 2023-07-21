A two-year-old has become an internet sensation after a video of her walking on a campoy walkway in Kakum popped up

In the video, the girl showed a lot of confidence and energy as she walked gallantly on the dangling walkway

Netizens who saw the video were full of praise for the little kid for her show of bravery

A video of a two-year-old girl walking on the canopy walking at the Kakum National Park has sent social media into a frenzy.

The adorable video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @angybritton showed the moment that little girl was walking on the canopy alone at first.

Kid walk on a canopy walkway

As if she had walked on it before, the little kid acted with confidence and courage as she took her steps boldly, not minding the fact that the walkway wasdangling a bit.

Another scene showed the young girl walking, this time with a young man following closely behind to ensure nothing untoward happens.

Nonetheless, the zeal and courage with which she walked stunned her mom, who looked at her with excitement.

The video which was captioned "my two-year-old does all the seven canopy walkway all by herself," had gathered over 1000 likes at 70 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians praise the little girl for her bravery

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video were left in awe regarding the brave act the little kid showed on the walkway

Yaw sneeze commented:

She doesn’t know wht she’s doing .That’s great tho

Thickmama stated:

I couldn’t do it I guess I have to there again to challenge myself again

yvonneprintson revealed:

wow.that's bravery. even me at age 17 I was soo scared

Odo added:

Am so ashamed of myself right now cos I took shortcutI did 3 canopies and I was crying and shouting like a baby oo

JOY reacted:

My first time there was 2011, come and see how we were shouting chai it was a fun tho wish to visit there again

