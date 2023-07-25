A pretty Ghanaian teacher has turned heads online after a video of her weeding at her school compound viral

In the video, her colleague teachers were stunned at how she cleared the weeds with ease and energy

Netizens who saw the video have commended the lady, with many also praising her beauty

A Ghanaian teacher has proven that she is dutiful and hardworking after a video of her supporting her students to cleared weeds in the school went viral

The video, which was posted on TikTok by @obibapharmacist, showed the moment when the curvy young madam was clearing a part of the school compound that had been taken over by weeds.

In the full glare of her colleague teachers and other students, the young teacher showed no shyness as she worked with energy and vigour.

The way she held the cutlass and cleared the weeds with ease impressed her colleagues, who began to shower praises on her.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 3000 likes and 98 comments

Ghanaians commend the young teacher

Netizens who saw the video sang the praise of the young man commending her for being dutiful.

BNice stated:

This madam will be an excellent gift as a wife ooo,my prayers is to hv a teacher as my soulmate cuz of d kids homework

Nana-nyarkoaburonoma-iv reacted:

Aaaww sis Abigail am proud of you. MOMACOE to the highest level… Our Women commissioner and Assistant college president paa

Theo LarGe_RG

God bless u madam, a real definition of a supportive ,determined and hardworking

Spencerasare5140 commented

Awwww God richly bless you your labour shall never be in vein

Efo Lorlornyo Wiseman replied

well done madam keep it up for de other lady I think she not like hardworking

Teacher dances with joy

