President Mahama Announces Low-Cost Housing Plan for Teachers, Nurses, and Civil Servants
- President Mahama announced an affordable housing initiative for doctors, nurses, teachers and civil servants on May 9, 2026
- According to him, the project will involve over 1,000 housing units in partnership with organised labour and financial institutions
- He explained that a GH¢3 billion revolving fund will be used to support affordable home ownership for nurses, teachers, and civil servants
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President John Dramani Mahama has disclosed that his government will initiate a major low-cost housing initiative with the objective of increasing access to affordable and dignified accommodation for public sector workers in the country.
The President made this announcement on Saturday, May 9, 2026, when he attended the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of the over 1,000-unit Green City Housing Project at Dedesua in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.
According to President Mahama, the government is implementing the housing scheme in partnership with organised labour and financial institutions to allow nurses, doctors, teachers and other civil servants access to decent housing.
He added that the initiative is based on an innovative housing finance framework that includes the establishment of a GH¢3 billion revolving fund. The fund will be created through a partnership involving government, organised labour, the private sector, and key financial institutions.
Under the arrangement, the Social Security and National Insurance Trust and the Republic Bank Ghana will collaborate with the government and labour unions to establish the facility.
The fund will, in turn, be used to provide credit to state housing developers such as the State Housing Company and the Tema Development Corporation to construct housing units nationwide.
"Companies like State Housing Company (SHC), Tema Development Corporation (TDC), and all the housing companies will be given credit from this fund to build houses. And then the banks will give mortgages for the workers to buy the houses and pay over a 15 to 20-year period."
The President emphasised that the initiative is to make home ownership easier, more accessible and sustainable for public sector workers as they improve Ghana's general housing delivery system, structured financing.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh