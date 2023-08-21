When Yaw Sarpong went to Kwahu with his wife and children one Easter and decided to visit a cave that residents told them about

After driving to a point, they needed to park the car and walk to continue the journey to the cave site

After that incident, Yaw Sarpong decided to construct the road that links Akwasiho to Twenedurase so others could access the cave

A native of Kwahu, Yaw Sarpong is single-handedly constructing the road that links Akwasiho to Twenedurase through the mountains.

The road will add a third access point to the Atibie and Obomeng roads once it is finished.

Narrating why he decided to construct the road, Yaw Sarpong said he had the idea after his family visited a cave located within the mountains.

In an interview with Kwahu Ambassador, he said that he came with his family to celebrate Easter in the village, and they were informed of the cave. He thought it was a good idea to visit the cave, so they scheduled to go see it.

He narrated that the plan was to drive all the way to where the cave was located, but that did not happen. They drove to a point and had to walk for the rest of the journey because the road was non-existent.

They walked through a forest to reach their destination.

"The cave was so unique so much that if you decided to literally catch the darkness in there, it would be so possible. This cave is the kind that the Whiteman will call a tourist attraction."

Yaw Sarpong, after seeing the cave, wondered why such a beautiful cave was hidden because there was no access road.

"The man who took us there said people had tried, but it didn’t work, and that some foreigners had been around there in 1948 but couldn’t build a road."

“One day, I came to church, and after the service, I told the pastor, who was called Gyakye, that they should pray for me because I wanted to build the road linking Akwasihuo and Twenedurase. Whether the pastor believed me or not, he asked that the church to bow their heads and they prayed for me,” he added.

Yaw, who was already into construction, called one of his workers to bring an excavator for the 5km road construction.

He took a leap of faith even though several people doubted that he could construct the road. Several people, including the chief, discouraged him.

“The chief of Twenedurase said young children of today, when we get up, after going to drinking tramadol, then we come bragging. And that the road that even the Whiteman could not do, what did I have that I was claiming that I could build it."

Several people who watched the video on Facebook applauded Yaw Sarpong for his industriousness. Read some of the comments below:

@Appiah Benedict said:

These are the people we need to listen to. May God give you good health and long life

@Abdul Mubarik Baba wrote:

No one has MONEY problem but ideas waaaow what a deep taught

@Konadu Emmanuelkbk commented

Ideas for development is there. But nobody is willing to help. So our government how do you want to develop the nation if ppl bring up good and reasonable ideas for development. And nobody seem to care. God have mercy.

@Vida Konadu said:

Wow Mr Sarpong God continue to bless you keep it up I’m proud of you Akwasiho y3 w) adi3 )ye

@Richard Yaw Amoah wrote:

I really want to help my community just like this man did.

@Ernestina Nkanssh said:

May the good lord continue to protect and guide you in all your endeavors bless you with long life and good health to continue the good works

