A Ghanaian online driver shared an incident where a man abandoned his girlfriend and her three friends after discovering they had come together to meet him

The man instructed the driver to return the women to their pickup location, leaving them without money to pay the GH¢47 fare

The driver waited while the women gathered small amounts from friends, eventually paying the fare in full

A Ghanaian online driver has shared some incidents between himself and his passengers.

The driver narrated an incident in which a man drove off and left his girlfriend after he found out she had come with three other friends to meet him.

In an interview on Scanty Explores, the driver said he picked up four ladies from Nyaho Clinic and took them to Cantonments to meet a man.

Broke Ghanaian lady fails to pay for her transportation fare because her boyfriend ghosted her. Photo credit: Kelvin Murray

Source: Getty Images

When they arrived at the location, the lady in front called the man to tell him they had arrived. But the man asked to speak to the driver.

“The man was like he would like to talk to the driver so I took the phone. The man was like how many people are in the car. But I didn’t answer. So he asked me to turn on my light and then he said I should take them back where I picked them. Then he drove off. Apparently, he was parked just down the way.”

However, the girls did not have money to pay for the fare since they hoped the man would take care of it. The driver said their fare was GH¢47, but the ladies could not pay.

He was also keen on collecting his money for the service rendered. The lady in front called several male friends who sent her money for the ride.

“Some sent GH¢7, GH¢20, GH¢5 until the money was intact for her to pay me. I collected my money and left them there.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to man ghosting his partner

Several people who commented on the video wondered why the girl took three friends along. YEN.com.gh has collated some of the comments. Read them below:

@yrnrgee00 said:

“You dey come date u carry 3 squad add😂😂”

@benmintahx wrote:

“They will learn the hard way”

@ysarfoboafo said:

“Ei, the girls some dey move wild oh”

@OtengSolary wrote:

If this was true, she was just scared she asked a friends to follow, but 3 additional friends was too much

@ghost_30291 said:

“Some girls just no get shame. You can’t even afford an uber but you Dey go chop money with your mates😂”

Woman sells husband's house and flees abroad

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman sold her husband's property in Accra and left with their children for Germany without informing the man.

Paul alleged that his wife, influenced by her mother, used the proceeds from the sale to fund their travel.

Several people sympathised with Paul and encouraged him to seek justice.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh