A man is facing tension with his wife over her frequent family visits and their request for a bigger apartment

His wife has insisted on upgrading their living space for her family's comfort, but he refused due to a lack of funds

This has led to conflict, with his wife accusing him of trying to push her family out despite their strong bond

A Ghanaian man has shared how his in-laws are contributing to a growing tension in his marriage.

The man said his in-laws often come to the home and stay for days, which he said he does not mind.

However, he said his wife is demanding they upgrade from the single-room self-contained apartment to a two-bedroom apartment so her relatives can be more comfortable when they come.

The man said he rejected the idea because they do not have the financial strength to rent a bigger living space.

“We don't have the money. I don't have it, and she doesn't have to. Even where we currently live, we pleaded with the landlord to allow us to pay rent yearly instead of the two-year advance we were previously paying.”

The woman saved some money and gave it to him to top up and rent a two-bedroom apartment, but he still refused.

This has reportedly caused issues between the two.

Netizens advise man in dilemma

Several people cautioned the man not to yield to his wife's request after Silent Beads shared the story on Facebook. YEN.com.gh has collated some of these comments.

Mamavi Goh said:

"Your wife is being unreasonable. Does her mother and siblings not have a place to stay?"

Nana Aba Flowers wrote:

"Anytime her family visit, let your family also visit 😊. What kind of yeye life be this?"

Cruz Najj said:

"When the mother comes around , make sure u wear a boxer shorts n walk around the house, make sure to pass in front of her anytime, if she has shame she will stop coming"

Naa Kwansiwa Cofie wrote:

"She wasn't and still isn't ready for marriage. She should have stayed with her family until she happens to be ready."

Maame Saah Oduro-Frimpong said:

"My brother, she says she's raised some money and needs top-up. Please tell her to try harder and raise the rest of the funds, find another place to rent and move in with her mom and siblings. It seems she can't live without them. It's obvious she's not ready to marry. If the fight is too much, let your pastor know about the issue and call her to order."

