A viral TikTok video shows a crowd at an outdoor event collectively praying to dispel a rainstorm that disrupted their proceedings, generating significant online reactions

Shared by user solomon_oduro, the video portrays the unique sight of people blowing hot prayers in unison to disperse the rain

The video has generated widespread engagement due to the intriguing and collective nature of the event

A viral video circulating on TikTok showcases a remarkable scene where a gathering of individuals at an outdoor event joined forces to offer fervent prayers to disperse a rainstorm that had disrupted their proceedings.

The video, posted by user solomon_oduro, has garnered substantial attention, amassing nearly 400k views at the time of reporting.

In the footage, the crowd's collective effort to blow away the rainstorm through prayer has ignited widespread reactions and engagement across social media platforms.

Prayer warriors try to stop rainstorm with tongues Photo credit: solomon_oduro

Ghanaians react to the viral video of prayer warriors trying to stop a rainstorm

Below are some of the interesting comments that trailed the video that has been causing a stir online

Maame Kyeraa said:

Wait oo are there praying to stop the rain or what I don't understand

hope4all indicated:

Allow God to do his work cos the same rain u praying to stop is saving someone at the same time.

It’s Official (DCEA) mentioned:

Was the prayer to stop de canopy from falling anaa s3 to stop de rain bueiiii

[ELLEN] Pure heart ❤️ self stated:

Pls church members my mom need this rain in her farm so she will get more money to further my education so pls The Lord his work

SikaBaKwadwoSafo added:

common sense shld tell you we are in raining season...Akristofo) paaa dee33 daabi da

Watch the video below:

Video of prayer warriors 'quenching' burning building with tongues heats up reactions

In a similar story, a video of prayer warriors in a church gathering to blow tongues over a burning building in an attempt to quench it has surfaced on social media.

It appeared that the Each Church members belonging to the MFM Lagos Region 1 branch were having a service when they sensed a building burning nearby.

One would imagine that they came out to see how the flames were consuming the structure and decided to intervene from the realm of the spirit.

