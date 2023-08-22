A delivery man was asked if he would give his girlfriend 80% percent of his monthly salary if he earned GH¢1000

Responding to the question, he said it was not viable to give his girlfriend GH¢800 from his GH¢1000 salary since he is a God-fearing man

The man added that his girlfriend can leave if she would not agree to GH¢200 or 20% of his monthly salary

A Ghanaian man who works as a delivery man said he cannot give his girlfriend 80% of his salary because he is a God-fearing man.

The man was asked what he will do if his girlfriend asked him to give her GH¢800 out of his GH¢1000 monthly salary.

He said that was impossible since, he could not give almost all of his salary to his girlfriend and save for their marriage ceremony as well.

The man said he would leave the girl if she wants more than 20% of his salary Photo credit: YEN.com.gh

Source: Instagram

"The girl doesn't love me. Someone that I am preparing to marry you...then you know that this is the amount of money I earn monthly, and you tell me to give you 90% out of it, so which money do you expect me as a man to keep and come marry you?" he asked.

He said it is ok to give 20% of his monthly salary for his grilfriend's upkeep. Adding that his fear in God will not allow him give more than that. He would leave the realtionship if the girlfriend wants more than GH¢200

"First you have made a big mistake that money what are you going to use it for? For me as a man, as a God-fearing man I will never give you that money, GH¢200 is enough for you. If you can't please move out."

Several men give their female partners money for their upkeep like the delivery man. However, a man who lives abroad was sending money to his wife only for him to find out the wife was using some of the remittance to rent a property for her boyfriend.

Watch the video below:

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Twitter user made some claims about women's eating habit which sparked mixed reactions online.

According to Seun Caleb, who goes by the handle @seuncaleb, one major role boyfriends play is begging their girlfriends to eat.

When the ladies agree to eat, the boyfriends have to send money for food otherwise the women will eat Pringle and sleep.

Man takes GH¢12k loan and gives it girlfriend

Meanwhile another young man gave his girlfriend a whopping GH¢12k to spend how she wishes.

The lady, identified on Twitter as @praiseoghre said she asked her boyfriend to prove his love for her and he took a loan from the bank for her to spend.

Many people expressed shock at her boyfriend's action.

Source: YEN.com.gh