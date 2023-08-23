Paa Kwesi Schandorf claims the BBC first sent an email congratulating him as the 2023 BBC News Komla Dumor Award winner

After the BBC announced TV3's Paa Kwesi Asare as the winner, an online friend of Schandorf called out the BBC while demanding an explanation

The media organisation has admitted to the regrettable oversight and apologised to Schandorf

Rhema Forson, an online friend of JoyNews' Paa Kwesi Schandorf, called out the BBC after the media organisation announced the 2023 BBC News Komla Dumor Award winner.

How a friend of JoyNews' Paa Kwesi Schandorf called out BBC over 2023 Komla Dumor Award mistake. Photo credit: Paa Kwesi Schandorf/paaasare (Instagram).

A demand for explanation

He insisted that the BBC made a mistake in announcing Paa Kwesi Asare of TV3 under Media General as the winner because the media company had first reached out to Paa Kwesi Schandorf and congratulated the latter as the winner.

''@Paa Kwesi Schandorf of JoyNews won the BBC Komla Dumour Award for 2023. Strangely, this morning, we woke up to read a different news. BBC, can you clarify this?'' Forson posted on Facebook.

BBC clarifies

In a subsequent release by Ghanaian journalist Paa Kwesi Schandorf on Tuesday, August 22, the media personality clarified the confusion. He disclosed that he received an email from the BBC congratulating him for winning this year's prestigious award after the global media company announced Paa Kwesi Asare winner.

The email instructed Schandorf to transmit his information so the BBC could complete the process. Following the celebratory email, he received another email from the media organisation telling him whom he should provide the information.

''I complied with this directive, awaiting further communication,'' he claimed in the press release seen by YEN.com.gh.

Schandorf disclosed that after he engaged with the BBC, he saw the announcement of Paa Kwesi Asare as the winner. However, he said the BBC called to apologise for the 'regrettable oversight' and 'error'.

The media personality said he'd accepted the apology and praised the BBC for admitting the mistake.

