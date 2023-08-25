Janel Asantewaa Asante is a four-year-old who has got several social media users talking after she showed how eloquent she is

The little girl showed the accurate use of a fire extinguisher and also gave some fire safety tips to the general public

People who commented on the video applauded little Janel and encouraged her to keep up the energy and intelligence

A 4-year-old girl has shown the accurate use of a fire extinguisher and given useful fire tips to the general public.

The video which is on Twitter got several social media users applauding the little girl for her eloquence and brilliance.

Little Janel Asantewaa Asante was dressed a Fire Service attire and was holding a fire extinguisher.

Janel Asantewaa Asante spoke eloquently and gave some fire tips Photo credit: @sikaofficial1 Source: Twitter

In her recital, she said people should use the P.A.S.S method when dousing fires.

"P means pull the pin, A means aim at the base of the fire, S means squeeze the lever, another S means sweep side by side."

She mentioned the use of the fire fighting gear worn by the firemen and women. Mentioned the emergency numbers that people should call if there is a fire outbreak and encouraged people to desist from making prank calls.

Watch the video below:

Comments on social media

Most people commended the young girl for her eloquence and smartness. Read some of the comments on the video shared by @sikaofficial1 below:

@ByAllMeans1 wrote:

Nice n vim. The passion is great but she LL grow n realise the fire service there nothing d work. Water sef to quench fire no dey , wey most extinguishers expire.

@agyasika responded to @ByAllMeans1:

This is the negative energy that some of you inhibit in your heart.

@Ghana_Ronaldo said:

Wow that's great , something many people cant do , I'm not among I beg

@aboagyeernest2 wrote:

the passion dey buh she go shun the work when she see the kind of salaries politicians dey take as compared to fireman

@GrefDuah said:

Such kids should be given serious attention.

@CHANGES_2K wrote:

After this then fire service for give full scholarship till she is done with school and push her into the service. Instead them go lef am make she turn make up artiste by age 23

@NanaSar78032529 said:

This is very nice, this kid will go far. Thanks to our teachers

Little girl takes the dance floor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a little girl dancing in her parents' living room got people talking.

The girl displayed beautiful dance moves and confidence. Many people who commented said the girl was abreast with all the recent dance moves.

She made moves even some adults find difficult doing when they dance.

Source: YEN.com.gh