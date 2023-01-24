A woman shared on social media how frustrating it was to get a decent apartment to rent in Accra, Ghana

She shared how she went searching for an apartment with her sister but the two apartments they found were both charging $1,600 per month

Several netizens sympathised with her and shared similar experiences they had while searching for accommodation in Ghana

A Ghanaian woman with the TikTok handle @_maeshs shared on social media how she and her sister had a hard time finding decent accommodation in Accra within their budget. She showed off an apartment they visited and flaunted its interior features.

A woman and her sister lament the high cost of rent in Accra. Photo credit: @_maeshs

In the video she posted on TikTok, she stated that they visited two apartments on their property search, which were both charging $1,600 per month. She concluded by saying that living in Accra is not easy.

The apartment the Tiktoker flaunted on social media showed areas such as the kitchen, living room, dining area, balcony and washroom.

Netizens react to the video of the TikToker's apartment hunt

Several netizens were touched by the TikToker's plight and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

user6768290380075 said:

Girl, it's not easy! From rubbish locations, bad agents, crazy prices etc. I found something nice and within my budget last month...adulthood eh?!

Jennifer Esenam Atit commented:

Tell the agent you don’t like the building plan

Maame Eshun replied:

Sis, it's not agent oo. We just walked into the building. Nobody sent us

Fragrancecity jokingly asked:

Lol, you mean cedis or dollars?

