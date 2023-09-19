A boyfriend's heartwarming and financially limited birthday surprise for his girlfriend has garnered widespread admiration on social media

Despite financial constraints, he organised an extravagant celebration that included drinks, a custom portrait, and a lavish cash spray

The viral video captured his girlfriend's emotional and speechless reaction, highlighting the enduring power of love

A heartwarming display of love and devotion by a boyfriend on his girlfriend's birthday has captured the attention and admiration of social media users.

Despite apparent financial constraints, the boyfriend went to great lengths to organise an extravagant-looking surprise for his beloved.

The touching moment, which included the purchase of drinks, a custom portrait, and a lavish cash spray, was captured in a viral video shared by Twitter user @dammiedammie35.

Ghetto boy puts up amazing birthday surprise for girlfriend Photo credit: @dammiedammie35

Source: Twitter

The video showcased the girlfriend's emotional and speechless reaction to the surprise orchestrated by her devoted partner.

How the affection between the ghetto boy and his girlfriend inspired netizens

This act of love and thoughtfulness has touched the hearts of many, resonating with the sentiment that the value of a gesture lies in the genuine affection behind it rather than the price tag.

This heartwarming display has reminded netizens that true love and sincerity can create cherished moments that far outweigh the monetary value of any gift.

Social media continues to buzz with admiration for this couple, whose story has become an inspiring example of the enduring power of love. Below are some of their reactions.

@iamskamal_ said:

Come dey do me like say make I enter relationship

@iamkissking commented:

Make we go learn from them so I go they give u sweet love

@Hybrid_Ola indicated:

Some of you want to be this girl so bad

@UnclePamilerin added:

Trenches love Dey sweet

Watch the video below:

High school sweetheart's heartwarming Valentine's surprise amazes girlfriend

Meanwhile, in a heartwarming viral video, a high school boy orchestrated a delightful surprise for his girlfriend on Valentine's Day.

The gesture included presenting her with a Valentine's Day box and a shower of money, which left her feeling bashful.

The joyous reactions of her friends, who couldn't contain their excitement, were soon echoed by social media users, who flooded the video with a multitude of comments and reactions.

Man's romantic gesture backfires as girlfriend's unwelcome guest leads to disappointment

Also, in an unexpected turn of events, a man's grand surprise of gifting his girlfriend a brand-new Toyota took a disappointing twist.

A video recording of the incident captures the moment when the girlfriend attempted to prevent the man's generous act, resulting in his frustration.

Speculations arose that the man's anger stemmed from discovering another man at his girlfriend's residence during the surprise.

Source: YEN.com.gh