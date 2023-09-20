Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has given his barber and girlfriend a dream vacation treat

Wode Maya said he once asked his barber where he wanted to visit, and he mentioned the La Palm Beach Hotel

He sponsored the barber and girlfriend on one hand, and another colleague of the barber called Sherifa

Renowned Ghanaian YouTuber Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, popularly called Wode Maya, has given his barber and girlfriend a treat.

Wode Maya sponsored his barber and girlfriend with another worker at the barbering salon on a two-night stay at a hotel.

On their way to the vacation destination, Wode Maya said he asked his barber where he wanted to go and mentioned La Palm Beach Hotel.

A collage of the three people Wode Maya sponsored on the vacation

Wode Maya decided to make it happen for him and requested that he come along with his girlfriend.

The barber's colleague, Sherifa, also joined on the vacation.

In a video shared on Facebook, the three enjoyed themselves by enjoying their meals and utilising the pool and other available facilities.

