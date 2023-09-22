A Ghanaian counsellor has urged people to be very cautious in relation to the statements they make on social media

Daniel Fenyi explained that many people lose out big time on opportunities because of the things they post on social media

He urged people who have made insulting and disrespectful comments about people and institutions in the past to consider pulling them down

A counsellor and an educationist has admonished Ghanaians with emphasis on the youth to be very circumspect about the comments and posts they make on social media.

Mr Daniel Fenyi gave the admonition in relation to the number of job seekers being denied jobs not because they do not qualify but rather due to the vile statements they have made on social media.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, he explained that currently many people especially job recruiters, have made social media a key point of reference in determining who gets a job and who doesn't.

"These days, the first thing people do when you mention your name to them is to check your social media profiles quickly.That is why just after mentioning your name to someone, the next thing you see is a friend request notification on Facebook, a 'hi' on WhatsApp or a follow on IG, TikTok."

"Forget the CV you have prepared and printed in your hand, social media has become the new order of CV. When you attend an interview and some of the panel members are head-bent in their phones, most likely they are going through your social media profiles."

As someone who has sat on many job recruitment panels, Mr Fenyi disclosed that some people are considered or denied jobs simply because of comments they made on social media years ago.

"Trust me, people get rejected on daily basis at great opportunities. Only that, it happens in the Boardroom so you don't get to hear. I've sat on several recruitment panels so at least I can speak for myself. I do it almost always. And conversely, some of my old posts have been retrieved and interrogated during interviews too."

"See, what happened to Bongo Ideas on GhOne TV sometime ago, where his old tweets were retrieved and used against him. This happens in offices everyday".

Delete vile posts

Offering a remedy, the licensed member of the Ghana Psychology Council said it is prudent for people to understand that comments made on social media should not be taken lightly and urged persons who believe such posts might affect them one day should do the needful by deleting them.

"The point is, be watchful about the things you post, the messages you defend or oppose, the pictures you (dis)like, and your general conduct on social media.The principle is if you can't put it on your CV, don't put it social media.

"While being meticulous about the things you'll post from henceforth, go back and audit your previous posts too.Go back and delete some of your old posts, especially if the events have changed. Why keep a post permanent when the events, ideas or situations you wrote about have evolved?"

"You once insulted America, but today you want to travel there. Go and delete that insult first"

Mr Fenyi finally advised people to make comments or posts that would portray them in a positive light.

"Also, begin to post more positive things about yourself and the things you do. Project yourself on your wall. Market yourself and your potential. Comparatively, doing that is better than arguing with random people."If you cannot put it on your CV, do not put it on your social media wall."

