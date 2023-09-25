Ghanaian lawyer-in-waiting Ama Governor has garnered attention following her comments about the country's state and sexuality

She admitted to sleeping with women while discussing her triumph against a petition that had halted her admission to the Ghana Bar

Scores of netizens on social media, particularly Twitter, have subsequently commented on her remarks

Ghanaian aspiring lawyer and YouTuber Ama Governor, born Elorm Ama Ababio, has garnered attention online following her comments about the country's economic crisis and her sexuality.

The outspoken lawyer-in-waiting stated on Joy News on September 23, during the #OccupyJulorbihouse protests in Accra, that her sexual orientation is no grounds to bar her from becoming a lawyer.

Ama Governor trends over her “I sleep with women” comment. Photo credit: Ama Governor.

Ama Governor wins petition against her

Ama Governor, who was previously denied admission to the Bar due to a petition filed against her, disclosed that she won the case and would be called to the Bar in October 2023.

She explained that the petition that resulted in her original refusal included charges made by a concerned citizen that she was unfit to be called to the Bar, which was later proven to be baseless.

''They gave two fallacious grounds and one insufficient ground, which all got thrown out, and basically, I won in conclusion.

"And the last one is the fact of my sexuality that I sleep with women. I said that is not a lie; I do sleep with women; that is a fact. But it is not grounds for me to not be called to the Bar, and that is it. My sexuality, I am queer, I am pansexual; yes, I sleep with women," she said.

Listen to her comments below:

Ama Governor is in the trends for her comments

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions.

@MisterrrAdjei reacted:

I just watched Ama Governor's interview, and I will not think twice about hiring her if I get into trouble.

@GhanaSocialU said:

See am and en attitude … Ama Governor, you are there at the #OccupyJulorbiHouse because of your LGBTQ advocacy and coz you were denied entry into the Ghana Bar, not because you care about Ghanaians .. you can huff and puff. You are never entering.. mark it.

@nii_kela commented:

Ama Governor, I saw you yesterday at the protest, & I was so happy to see you for the first time. I wanted to say hi, but then I didn't want to risk being snubbed since we weren't familiar. I caught a smile staring at you from afar. I'm a fan, by the way.

@Son_of_Neji said:

The fact Ama Governor mentioned she's pansexual doesn't mean she sleeps with bread; please go and do ur homework. I love her resilience through all these, how she kept a neutral stance since March, knowing she was finally getting what was hers and never said an ounce of the word.

Ama Governor posts stunning photos on her birthday

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ama Governor marked her birthday on August 23, 2023, and she posted lovely pictures and her Ghana Law School results

In the October 2020 to June 2021 semester, she got 2As. 3B+ and 1B. The second semester was nothing short of amazing, with similar results. She had 3As and 1B+ in the October 2021 to July 2022 semester.

