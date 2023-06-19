UK-based Ghanaian Shadrack Boateng has recounted why he quit the Ghana Army to join the UK Army

He told DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa that enrolling in the UK Army was a much easier procedure compared to his native country

Shadrack bemoaned the procedure involved and the educational system, claiming that the Ghana government made it difficult for people to succeed

He indicated that he had always wished to join the US Army but began his dream as a soldier in Ghana.

Ghanaian man who spoke about how he quit Ghana Army for UK Army. Photo credit: SVTV Africa.

Boateng details why he quit the Ghana Army

He told DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa that he applied to study in the UK and resigned from his post after seven years in the Ghana Army.

''My father, who was also in the army, convinced me to resign and move to the United Kingdom. I applied to join the British army six months after landing in the UK. It was a straightforward procedure. I wanted to join the army in a faraway place because of the Hollywood movies I had seen. The Ghana Army was there only for the experience,'' he said.

Boateng lauds the procedure to join the UK Army

Boateng said he has no regrets about joining the British Army. He was proud of his job and remarked that the salary is competitive.

The training is demanding. I anticipated that training would be much easier than it was in Ghana when I enrolled. It was the opposite. The procedure, on the other hand, was easy and straightforward. You only need a scholarship in the United Kingdom.

Shadrack claimed that the Government of Ghana has made ''us realise that even education will not help you in Ghana".

He lamented that obtaining a university degree or certificate is of no benefit because of the lack of jobs in the country.

Watch the full interview below:

