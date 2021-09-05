@steadi_lady, a young lady on Twitter, has lamented about how her date became more expensive than she thought

According to her, she invited a gentleman for lunch and she ended up having to pay for two men as the man brought his friend

Mixed reactions trailed the post and YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the most interesting comments

A young lady has lamented after she asked out a guy for lunch and the gentleman found the courage to come along with his very good friend to also enjoy the meals.

The lady identified on Twitter as @steadi_lady indicated that it has become apparent to her that women are not the only 'hungry' once any longer.

She also shared a picture of the bill she received which was quite expensive compared to what she budgeted to spend on the young man for the day.

What social media users are saying

Mixed reactions trailed the post that has now gathered thousands of them.

Below were some of the most popular comments

@DanielRegha mentioned:

There's no proof the above recipt was paid by u or that u went on a date, this may be a bill for bulk purchasing but if u are saying the truth u should've politely inform ur date & his friend that u felt displeased footing their bills insteading of disrespecting men. Be sensible.

@GreaterPraize indicated:

Of all the things that never happened, this never happened the most. Ladies would rather chew granite and drink Izal instead of them to pay for a date with a guy(s)

@DanielRegha stated:

Man leaves lady stranged

In another similar report, a young Ghanaian man has recounted how he ran away from paying some bills after a lady he asked on a date decided to come with three of her friends to come and eat.

In a Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh on popular handle @Accraaaaaa_, the young man indicated that he wanted to meet this lady he had been chatting with, so they organized a date.

He said to his surprise, his date showed for their first date and had three of her friends tagging along.

