A Ghanaian man experienced a moment of joy when he found £20 (GH¢312) in the pocket of a second-hand garment while washing it

The unexpected discovery turned a routine task into a memorable and fortunate experience, bringing a smile to his face

The gentleman said he did not expect to find money in the pocket and had not paid attention to that section of the garment

A Ghanaian man experienced pure joy when he stumbled upon £20 (GH¢312) in the pocket of a second-hand garment he had purchased.

The unexpected stroke of good fortune occurred while he was washing the newly acquired clothing item.

In a video on X shared by @eddie_wrt, the Ghanaian, whose identity remains unknown, purchased the second-hand cloth without any inkling of the surprise awaiting him.

The gentleman could not believes that he found such an amount in his pocket Photo credit: Mario Gutiérrez (Getty Images) & @ghanaspora (Twitter)

Source: UGC

As he washed the garment, his fingers brushed against something unexpected within one of the pockets. To his delight, he discovered a £20 (GH¢312) note tucked away, hidden from plain view.

The discovery quickly turned a mundane chore into a moment of unexpected happiness for the individual, who couldn't believe his luck.

The find not only added a financial boost to his day but also brought a smile to his face, turning a simple clothing purchase into a memorable and fortunate experience.

It's not uncommon for people to come across forgotten items or unexpected treasures when exploring thrift stores or buying second-hand goods.

Watch the video below:

Honest But Unemployed Ghanaian Man Returns GH¢100,000 He Found In A Taxi

In another story, a generous man found GH₵100,000 in a taxi and, distrusting the driver's ability to return it, took the money to a media house in Accra.

The man, unwilling to keep the money for himself, went to JoyNews to report the discovery and sought help locating the owner.

Fortunately, he found an ID in the cab, and his selfless act has been lauded as a testament to the presence of kindness amidst challenging economic circumstances in the country.

Ghanaian man returns GH₵30,000 paid to him by mistake

Earlier, a young man was commended on social media for an honourable act.

David Turkson, a Ghanaian sales representative employed by Kumasi-based Goodman Lubricant Limited, showed he was a man of integrity.

The young man had access to an extra GH30,000 that had been provided to him, but he obediently returned it to the customer, resulting in a significant accounting blunder.

Source: YEN.com.gh