A Ghanaian man has voiced his displeasure with food vendors after buying fried yam

In the video making rounds on TikTok, the young man was seen ranting over the size of the yam being sold for ₵1

Netizens agreed with him that some food vendors have made it their plan to rip off customers

A Ghanaian man is unhappy with how food vendors particularly fried yam sellers go about their business.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man @oboycitizenofficia1, was captured lamenting over how a fried yam seller is making an abnormal profit at the expense of the ordinary Ghanaian.

He said he went to buy fried yams but after seeing what the woman sold to him for 3 cedis he felt it would be better to buy uncooked tuber of yam and check whether he has been treated fairly.

The man then stormed the market where he bought a tuber of yam and made one of the traders slice it into smaller pieces just of sellers of fried yam do.

“Sometimes we complain that the government is not helping us but we the citizens are also part of the problem. How can you go to Yeji , buy a tuber of Yam for 8 cedis and then come to Ashiaman and sell a slice of it to me for one cedi”

He continued “so with the fresh tuber of yam I bought I was able to get 61 slices. My question is how much does oil cost for some of the food vendors to be doing this” he said with a grim look on his face.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who saw the video agreed with him with many urging food vendors to take a second look at their prices.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 13,000 likes with 1000 comments.

Akuamavis

They will use the same dirty oil to fry the yam for more than 10 times till it turns black.. Boi33

Ruth Owusu

There are some foods I've stopped buying. Wickedness is too much in this countr

yaaantwiwaamansa

everyone does what she likes because there are no checks and control systems and even punishments for those who raise prices above market price

THEO

One of the biggest problem we have in this country is monitoring systems to control prices .. people price things any how

prissygaisie

This can only stop if a price control mechanism is put in place but unfortunately for a country like Ghana that won’t wash

Ghanaian Nurse Opens Up About Making Ghc600 Daily As Part-time 'Gob3' Seller

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Grace, a gorgeous Ghanaian nurse who works as a gari and beans seller popularly known as 'gob3' has been granted an interview where she shared more about her side business.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube Channel of Jasmine Ama had Grace sharing that the selling of Gob3 is a family business that her grandmother handled, but due to old age, her sister, mother and herself have had to manage it, and in a day, they make Ghc500-Ghc600 in sales.

Sharing more about her story, the health worker revealed that on days when she has to go to work, she wakes up very early in the morning, around 4 am and prepares the food so that her sister can sell it throughout the day.

Source: YEN.com.gh