A video of a Ghanaian woman seeking advice on an incident that happened has gone viral

The woman said she saw her best friend's husband shopping with a different woman she suspects to be his mistress

Netizens who saw the video admonished the woman not to break the home of her friend with her gossip

A Ghanaian woman currently resident in the UK has taken to social media to seek advice following an incident that happened.

The woman in a TikTok video said she went shopping with her daughter only to meet her best friend's husband also shopping with another woman.

At that point, she approached him to ask about the well-being of her friend, only for the man to say he was not married and, hence, had no idea of what she was talking about.

The woman said the actions and utterances of the man suggest he has a mistress, however, her issue is whether to reveal it to her best friend or not.

Netizens react to the revelation by the lady

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video admonished her not to break the marriage of her friend with her gossip.

Dshanel commented:

Leave them until she find this out by herself or else he’s gonna manipulate her and she will turn against you

user3228047369109 reacted:

Nop .you cant tell her my dear. you shouldn't be a home breaker.let her find it herself.

Ariana Bridge 0508 replied:

dnt. tell her because she will blame you for their separation..jst leave her to. find out on her own

Ferida Yaa Dufie Iris stated:

But what if she doesn't say anything and she get to know u knew but didn't tell . Won't that be kind of betrayal

Miracle indicated:

my dear don't mind them keep your friendship btn you and your friend coz you might become the problem at the end of it all

