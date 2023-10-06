A brilliant young man has been named the winner of the Société Générale Sustainability competition, with a GH¢30,000 prize

The first and second runners-up took home GH¢20,000 and GH¢10,000, respectively, for their efforts

The footage of the winners walking on stage to accept their mockup cheques has emerged online

A young man has been adjudged winner of the Société Générale Sustainability contest, taking home GH¢30,000 as his winning prize.

Boy wins Société Générale Sustainability contest, gets GH¢30,000. Photo credit: ghhyper1.

Boy receives mockup cheque

The determined prodigy beat stiff competition from his opponents to win the fierce contest.

In a video, he could be seen walking on stage to receive a cheque prototype of the cash amount. The Ghanaian blogger Ghhyper1 released the video of the presentation to the contest's winners.

"Boy with special needs Wins 30k Societe Generale's Sustainability Contest as they celebrate 20 years of Service," the clip's caption read on Instagram.

Other winners

The first and second runners-up received GH¢20,000 and GH¢10,000 respectively. There were no comments at the time of this publication.

2023 overall best teacher

