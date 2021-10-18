Brilliant 23-year-old Ghanaian lady, Eunice Kloe, was named as one of the 40 Under 40 Award winners

She is a social entrepreneur whose projects help reduce deforestation and groom entrepreneurs

Eunice announced her feat online and Ghanaians have been celebrating her massively

Eunice Kloe, an amazing young Ghanaian lady who studied Aquaculture and Water Resource Management at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology was listed as part of 40 Under 40 Award winners in Ghana.

In a post on her LinkedIn handle, Eunice revealed after winning the coveted award that she won in the category of social enterprises.

At just 23, Eunice is the Senior Project Director of The Inclab Foundation, an international non-profit organization and humanitarian institution, focusing on promoting the mindset of entrepreneurs among the youth for future jobs through technology and skills development to better Africa and provide lifetime support for society.

In addition, she is the Head Of Sales at Bidigreen Gh. Ltd, a distribution company in Ghana that produces charcoal from crop waste and aims at solving the problem of deforestation in rural and urban communities.

Social media comments

Eunice's achievement won her heartwarming comments from many social media users.

Below were some of the interesting reactions YEN.com.gh gathered:

Nana Efua Brown-Orleans who helps startups create their online presence, and also helps them with amazing content for their online forums and platforms said:

Eunice Kloe You are simply amazing! I love your drive and your convictions. I can't wait to see all that you do

Mathias Charles Yabe stated:

Congratulations Eunice! Your hard work and commitment to social good has brought you this far

