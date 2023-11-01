A video has surfaced showing Asamoah Gyan and his ex-wife enjoying some quality time with their kids has surfaced

The former captain of the Black Stars said he left Ghana purposely to visit his then-wife and kids in the UK

Many people who reacted to the video were full of praise for Asamoah Gyan for being a caring father and a loving husband

An old video of former Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan enjoying a nice time with his ex-wife Gifty Gyan and their kids has surfaced online.

The video YEN.com.gh, sighted on the YouTube page of Asamoah Gyan Official, captured the adorable moment Asamoah Gyan and his former wife, Gifty, went to pick up their three kids from school in the UK.

Asamoah Gyan plays with family Photo credit: @Asamoah Gyan/YouTube

After heading home and eating some food, the young family then took to the football field.

The video showed the moment where Gifty Gyan tried exhibiting her football prowess by playing with two of their kids.

Asamoah Gyan, who was also not dressed up to play, did not pass down the opportunity to prove his skill as he kicked the ball around.

Everything seemed rosy between the former Al Ain striker and Gifty as the couple looked visibly happy and were seen acting all loved up in front of their kids.

The 9-minute video was captioned:

"Here is never seen before footage of Asamoah Gyan spending some quality time with his family in London"

The video has resurfaced at a time when news has gone viral that an Accra court has annulled the couple's ten-year marriage.

Peeps praise Asamoah Gyan for being a family man

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video praised the former being a caring husband and father

@vanessajoan5697 stated:

All you fathers out there who do not care for your children , just see how beautiful they look. God bless you Asamoah Gyan . upon all the fan you have been having you still make time for your family. Keep it up.

@nanakwaku425 indicated:

Beautiful family, May God Almighty continue to bless you and your family; and may God Almighty extend the blessings to my friends and loved ones too.

@beneduah7445 replied:

Aw Asamoah. You have done so weĺl. Don't let anything distracts u from your family. I will also pray for u. Good father

Gyan labels wife as a loser

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan has labelled his now-estranged wife, Gifty Gyan, a loser following the successful annulment of their marriage.

Commenting on the marriage annulment, Gyan claimed victory as he labelled his ex-wife a loser.

The former Sunderland star clarified that the properties given to the mother of his three children were already in her name.

