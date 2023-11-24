Mighty Osei Asibey, a Ghanaian TikTok user, garnered attention with a video where he informed his mom she couldn't go out without asking for permission

Mighty Osei Asibey, a Ghanaian man, gained attention on TikTok after sharing a video in which he told his mom she couldn't go out without asking for permission.

The video quickly amassed 700,000 views, with netizens particularly intrigued by his mother's response.

In the video, his mom expressed her frustration, questioning why she should seek his permission, emphasizing that, as a parent, she gave birth to him, not the other way around.

Mighty Osei Asibey and his mother in a hilarious video Photo credit: mightyoseiasibey

Source: TikTok

The humorous interaction sparked discussions online, with many praising the mom's assertiveness and providing comedic commentary on the dynamics between parents and children.

pyretyvee said:

mummy this jollof rice dierrr mrdi bi ooooe go sweet ruff.... mummy please where i can get mine... location please

Ertrude mentioned:

Mighty which one is she should ask you permission again? you don't respect oo . Abeg tell mum I will eat

Nana Boateng indicated:

This one de3 I support Mighty. CEO of natural to natural should seek permission before

Gracelove_ stated:

Mighty please bring me some of the jollof and chicken na 3y3 akono dodo

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh