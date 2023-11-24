A video of a Ghanaian lady speaking on her experience as nurse in Ireland has gone viral

She opened up on her time as a psychiatric nurse in Ghana and compared it to her present reality in Ireland

The young lady advised nurses who wish to relocate abroad to make the move

A Ghanaian nurse who decided to relocate to Ireland in search of greener pastures is thankful she took that life changing decision.

Speaking in an interview with Kweku Bee Abrante on YouTube, Abena Tina citied the poor remuneration as one of the major difficulties that was affecting her work as a psychiatric nurse in Ghana.

"Back in Ghana, sometimes even before you get you salary, everything is gone, as a nurse I sometimes had to use my salary to buy medicines for some of the patients, even in some cases when you pay them a visit, they expect you to give them money.

In desperate need to better her life, Abena relocated to Ireland last year where she also practices as registered psychiatric nurse and has no regrets.

She opened up on how the nation appreciates health workers and ensure that they get paid their worth.

Quizzed about her earnings, Abena although she refused to state the specific amount said it was far better than what she was paid in Ghana during her seven years of practice.

"During my time in Ghana, I could not even afford a bicycle. The car I was using belonged to my husband. But after relocating to work here, I was able to buy a car after two months,"

The young lady admonished the government to endeavour to the better the conditions of service.

She also encouraged her colleague nurses who wish to travel abroad to also make that step.

Nurse who was paid ¢1300 as salary in Ghana, moves to Canada, now earns ¢33,000

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man who studied as a nurse has asked his colleagues to join him in Canada.

Delving into details, the young man revealed that back in Ghana, he worked as a peri-operative nurse but was paid ¢1,300 a month.

Nathaniel, who was beaming with smiles, said even though he was a forklift driver in Canada, his salary was $4000, equivalent to ¢33,000 a month.

