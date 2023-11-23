A video of a young lady's final moments in Ghana as she readied to relocate abroad has gone viral

The young lady opened up on the tough times she faced and expressed gratitude to God for the chance to travel abroad

Many people who saw the video have congratulated the young lady on relocating outside the country

A young Ghanaian lady could not hide joy after announcing that she had also left the country.

The lady documented her final moments in Accra at the Kotoka Airport in Accra as she readied to board her flight.

The lady revealed in the caption of the video how she and her family had to endure hardship.

She then expressed gratitude to God that despite the hard times, a door had opened and that she, too, was travelling abroad.

She shared photos of her current reality in her new environment, where she was looking fresh and radiant.

"I stayed in Accra Maamobi where I went to school and completed at Presec Adieso from there I went to KNUST and was in level 200 before I travelled in all this , the suffering and the tears and the hardship my family and I went through I can't just express it ...but now look at me if not Grace who I'm I. Let Grace speak for you ok just do your best and leave the rest to God."

Her touching video had gathered over 200 likes and 20 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians congratulate her

Many people who reacted to the video congratulated the young lady on travelling outside the country.

Addobea stated:

A good God and His Grace

Chilito reacted:

I tape into your grace

Thompson Godfred indicated:

Indeed it’s Grace

AKOSUAH BOAFOA indicated:

Rhanda God did

