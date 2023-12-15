A viral video captures a mature couple at a street crossing, where the woman initially ignores the man's attempts to help

Despite her prolonged indifference, the man showed unwavering patience and love, which has won praises from viewers

The incident has sparked discussions on the importance of empathy in lasting relationships

A video is generating a flurry of reactions as it unveils a peculiar incident involving a mature couple.

As they stood on the brink of crossing the street, the woman's behaviour took an unexpected turn as she was seen ignoring the man's attempts to assist her.

She remained unresponsive for an extended period. Yet, undeterred, the man persisted in his efforts, displaying remarkable patience and love throughout the ordeal.

In the midst of the unfolding scene, the man's persistence ultimately prevailed, leading to a positive resolution.

Viewers of the footage are commending the man for his unwavering dedication and understanding, applauding his ability to maintain composure in the face of challenging circumstances. Below are some of their reactions.

Pkjoels said:

Whether old or young they will still stress you .. better wear your patience like a necklace show it everyday

Yagazie mentioned:

she needed help, he was trying to rush her. So she stood there until he came to his correct senses because how can you leave your wife to struggle

ARA stated:

God bless those men who wait for us patiently. Who never leave even when when we asked them to leave. Who knows that we love them but our shakara dey

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh