Kobby Kyei, with the help of the Norwegian embassy, has constructed a zebra crossing for the people of Sowutuom

This comes off the back of his Respect Zebra Crossing campaign to raise awareness to alert drivers to pay heed to the zebra crossing

Kobby Kyei started the Respect Zebra Crossing campaign last year and has had support, which is causing a positive impact on Ghana's road

Ghanaian blogger and on-screen media personality Augustus Koranteng Kyei, known popularly as Kobby Kyei, with the help of the Norwegian ambassador, Ingrid Mollestad, has constructed a zebra crossing for the people of Sowutuom.

This comes off the back of the Respect Zebra Crossing Campaign he championed last year to raise awareness of the negligence of drivers who don't heed zebra crossings.

The newly built zebra crossing will serve the community's people, especially students of Mizpah-D Academy who suffer at the hands of negligent drivers.

Kobby Kyei, with the Norwegian ambassador, constructs zebra crossing at Sowutuom Photo Credit: @kobbykyei @ingridmollestad

Source: Instagram

Kobby Kyei speaks on the impact of the Respect Zebra Crossing Campaign

Kobby Kyei said he started the campaign after noticing that the zebra crossing is among the most disrespected road rules. He also said that after conducting his survey, he realised one of the leading causes of people dying on the road was drivers not adhering to the zebra crossing rule.

I am a driver, and anytime I am driving, I witness how the aged and kids struggle to cross the road, especially when they are standing at the zebra crossing. That was when I felt I needed to start the initiative to champion this road safety campaign. The leading cause of road deaths is drivers not respecting the zebra crossing. So, I want to make a change. he said

After starting the campaign, the blogger said he has seen positive impacts as many drivers respect the traffic rule.

A friend recently spoke to me and told me he was in a car and noticed the driver stopping at every zebra crossing. He investigated why he was stopping at each zebra crossing, and his reply was, 'Haven't you heard about Kobby Kyei's Respect Zebra Crossing campaign?' that's the impact we are fighting for. he added.

Her Excellency Ingrid Mollestad, Norway's ambassador to Ghana, also shared a lovely time with the kids of Mizpah-D Academy, the school near where the new zebra crossing was constructed. She educated them about road safety and also how to use the zebra crossing while crossing a road properly. She believes road safety in the nation can improve in Ghana, so she supports the little way she can.

We can safely say road safety in Ghana can be improved; that's why I am enthusiastic to support Kobby Kyei and his project, Respect Zebra Crossing. I am privileged and happy to be here with the kids at Mizpah-D Academy. We spoke about road safety and also inaugurate the new zebra crossing. She said.

Below are photos from the inauguration

Kobby Kyei zebra crossing with H.E Ingrid Mollestad and C-real: Photo Source: Kobby Kyei

Source: UGC

Kobby Kyei zebra crossing with H.E Ingrid Mollestad and C-real and students Photo Source: Kobby Kyei

Source: UGC

Student of Mizpah-D Academy Photo Credit: Kobby Kyei

Source: UGC

Kobby Kyei and H. E Ingrid Mollestad with students of Mizpah-D Academy

Source: UGC

The following personalities have supported the Respect Zebra Crossing campaign championed by Kobby Kyei: Her Excellency Daniela d'Orlandi (Italian ambassador to Ghana/Togo), Nana Ama McBrown (Actress and TV personality), Wode Maya (Youtuber), Kwadwo Sheldon (Youtuber), Anita Akua Akuffo (TV3, media personality), Kofi Adomah Nwanwani (Kofi Tv, media personality), Anne Sophie Ave ( French diplomat), Ms Selorm Magdalene Gadah (Winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful, 2023), Dwannwdickson (the USA, entrepreneur) and Karen Hendrickson (CEO, Rabito Clinic)

Kobby Kyei wins Humanitarian award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that blogger Kobby Kyei had been honoured by the 2023 Humanitarian Awards Global, joining a host of other winners, including Okyeame Kwame and Nana Tea.

The blogger's potable water in deprived communities and road safety projects are among several humanitarian efforts that earned him the honour.

Source: YEN.com.gh