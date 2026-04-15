A Ghanaian man who had been abroad for some years made his mother excited with his unexpected visit when she was holding her retirement thanksgiving service

In his caption to the video he shared on Facebook, the young man said he had never seen his mum as happy and would keep the memory of her joy forever

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video shared their varied thoughts, with many applauding the young man for making his mum happy

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A Ghanaian man returned home from abroad to surprise his mother and aunties during her retirement thanksgiving service, which was held in a church.

The young man said his mother's reaction after seeing him is a memory he would keep forever.

A Ghanaian mother hugs her son as he surprises her with an unannounced visit. Photo credit: @enoch.odoi

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook video, Bubuashie KevinHart, as he is known on social media, wore an all-white attire as he made his way to the church auditorium where his mother was holding her retirement thanksgiving service.

When he walked into the church, his mother and some family members were standing in front, possibly so they could celebrate her. She was holding a microphone and sharing her testimony.

Some of her family members saw her son before she did and started smiling. When his mother saw him, she stopped talking, exclaimed and sped to hug her son. The mother could not believe her eyes, but composed herself to complete her testimony, which she was sharing with the church.

In his caption to the video he shared, Bubuashie KevinHart said he had never seen his mum as happy as she was on that day.

"It was a Thanksgiving service for my mum after retirement. My mom and aunties didn't know I was in Ghana. My mum's reaction after seeing me is a moment I will cherish forever. I've never seen her so happy like this before."

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to borga surprising mum

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Bubuashie KevinHart on Facebook. Read them below:

John Kameyor said:

"Number one supporter for every man is mum, even in the grave she go dey your back.🥲🥰🫂💥💥😋🙏👍."

Naa Angerley wrote:

"I love the laughter and hugs. Well done, bro."

Samuel Ansong said:

"Bad boy, you want to give your mum a heart attack hahahhahahahah, she will never forget this day."

Mary Adepa Emprez wrote:

"I can't stop watching this 😆😆😊😊😚 I dey smile like mumu ❤️."

Kwaku Anderson said:

"Mother will always be a mother. See how she forgot herself in the crowd 😂😂."

Efya Rissa Duah wrote:

"This is beautiful...I smiled all through while watching. Mum's voice, though."

Samuel Attapoku said:

"So lovely, I can't wait to see my mum like this 😍."

Sena Fiadjoe wrote:

"Your mom is still young and beautiful. God bless her abundantly."

Mercy Quaye said:

"Mama's love is authentic. No human substitute for it."

Irene Abbey wrote:

"Beautiful! May we all live to see our children witnessing our retirement in a grand style."

An emotional Ghanaian mother falls to her knees in tears as her son, who resides in the UAE, surprises her with an unannounced visit. Photo credit: @kevin.truth/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Man surprises mum after 5 years abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man delighted his mother with an unexpected homecoming after years of living and working abroad.

According to the young man, he had been away for close to five years, hence his decision to surprise his mother with an unannounced visit.

The emotional video has generated hundreds of reactions across various social media platforms, with netizens sharing their thoughts.

Source: YEN.com.gh