A video of a trotro driver and his mate, who are Jehovah's Witnesses, preaching seriously and loudly in a bus has caused a stir on social media

In the video, the mate read verses from the Bible while the driver preached in the local dialect, Twi

Many talked about their behaviour being unpleasant, while others admired that they were spreading the word of God

A video of a commercial bus driver known in Ghana as trotro and his mate preaching on their bus has caused a stir on social media.

Trotro driver and mate preach on the bus

In the video, the trotro driver and the trotro mate made it known that they were Christians who fellowship with Jehovah's Witnesses.

The video was captured by one passenger who was surprised to have picked a commercial bus where the trotro driver and his mate were passionate about preaching the word of God.

The mate who sat near the door had the Bible opened as he read and made reference to verses in the Holy Book while the driver preached and drove.

While preaching, the pastor called out gospel singer Diana Hamilton for wearing makeup and nail extensions, which he termed as demonic.

When passengers were drawing closer to their various bus stops, they would alert the trotro mate by shouting bus stop.

Captioning the video, the passenger wrote:

I picked trotro, and driver plus the mate were preaching, herh Ghana.

Below is a video of a trotro driver and his mate preaching on a bus.

Reactions to the video of a commercial bus driver and his conductor preaching on the bus

The video sparked diverse opinions from Ghanaians. While some were unhappy with their conduct on the bus, others also hailed them for spreading the word of God.

0xedb said:

Trash behaviour

beryzel_mzjay said:

Jehovahs Witness fuor abr3 mo....Haaaba

babynaa_mimi said:

This is better than him fighting with passengers

akua_rerac said:

That’s impressive. God bless them

ikonshepherd said:

I took this trotro one day, and they said eating pig is a sin chale come see for troski inside

kontomire_blood said:

Bless and protect them oh lord

perezkwadjo said:

It’s right. Jesus preached everywhere ❤️

tinny_barbie said:

This should happen often so drivers don’t sleep

