Musician, Angel Maxine has taken a regrettable decision to leave Ghana

The artiste, who has now relocated to Germany, said she didn't feel safe to live and practise her art in the country

She expressed her disappointment about the country's future with the passing of the Anti LGBTQI bill

Ghana's first openly Trans artiste and advocate of LGBTQI rights, Angel Maxine has relocated to Germany.

While in Ghana, the musician sought to sensitise Ghanaians about LGBTQI through her music.

In a recent interview, the artiste opened up about her struggles while in Ghana.

Angel Maxine Photo source: Instagram/AngelMaxine

Source: Instagram

Angel Maxine talks about life in Ghana

According to Angel Maxine, she was not safe in Ghana and did not get the chance to do her work.

"I had to leave Ghana because I had to find a safe space where I could continue doing my work," Angel Maxine established.

The artiste once had a clash with Sam George, Ghana's top anti-LGBT bill campaigner.

Despite relocating to Germany, Angel told Openly News that she hopes to return to the country but may never get the opportunity to do so, considering the current update of Ghana's anti-LGBTQI bill.

Her decision to relocate caught the attention of scores of fans who shared their thoughts.

Netizens react to Angel Maxine's decision to relocate

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians as they reacted to Angel Maxine's latest interview.

@ourTruthis1 said:

A typical liar….. asylum seeker. Ghana is not hostile to the LGBTQ community.

@Big_pharoah wrote:

No one even knows this person. What a big liar. lol

@fawogyimiiko reacted:

Good she left for a country that has I’ll accept him , it’s as simple as that .

@Skirt419 noted:

Just watch ein face carefully... U go see say e be pure male that

@NYB_LIVE added:

What Bongo Ideas is looking for.

A survey says the majority of Ghanaians favour anti-LGBT

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's parliament had passed the bill on the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values bill, also known as the anti-LGBTQ.

After the Global Info Analytics survey, the results indicated that 59 percent of Ghanaian voters are in favour of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.

Source: YEN.com.gh