Despite grieving the loss of her husband, Apostle Lilian Kumah, the widow of the late Ejisu Member of Parliament, John Kumah, has resumed her duties as a gospel preacher.

This comes after her church, Disciples of Christ Ministries, posted a TikTok video in which the mother of six, wrapped in black apparel, was captured preaching to the church's congregants.

Speaking with vigour, Apostle Lilian Kumah preached the message titled "Decide to walk in joy," where she stressed the need for Christians to be purposeful in their fellowship with Christ and also make well-informed decisions that will shape and transform their lives.

"Until you decide the way to follow or what you want to do, you are like chaff being tossed by the wind, and you can never experience God's glory. The days of vacillation and hostility are over."

The video, which highlights Apostle Kumah's zeal to do God's work regardless of the tragedy that might befall her, has raked in over 2000 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians comment on John Kumah's widow

Many people who thronged the comment section of the post commended Lilian Kumah for continuing the work of God despite the mourning her late husband.

mamamarian2 reacted:

A strong woman in the Lord, God protect you,

Selina_Boadi indicated:

it's doesn't matter what situation you find yourself in always set your mind in the things of God and he will strengthen you

samuelholyfield reacted:

You are a brave woman of God, the Eastwood Annaba in a female form

ken16foundation indicated:

I am attracted to people and situations that bring joy. It’s well mum

theresahquansah1 remarked.

A brave woman God bless you mum go higher woman of God

Burial date for John Kumah announced

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Kumah will be laid to rest on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Kumah's final funeral rites will occur on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

John Kumah died on March 7, at about 12:40 pm, at the Suhum Government Hospital.

