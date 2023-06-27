The lookalike of Ghanaian prophet Stephen Kyei Duah has revealed that he gets daily threats from members of Philadelphia, the prophet's church

He added that they had reported him to the police and had details of his whereabouts at most times, making him live in fear for his life

When asked about why he is acting and dressing like the prophet who had warned him to desist from the act, he said that it's because he is currently known for look

The lookalikes of popular Ghanaian men of God, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah and Reverend Obofour, have spoken about the challenges they face in their acting professions.

Unlike Obofour's lookalike, who was gifted money and advised by Obofour himself, Prophet Kyei Duah's lookalike is being threatened and warned.

Prophet Adom Kyei's lookalike reveals he gets daily threats from Philadelphia church members Photo credit: @zionfelixtv @stephenadomkyei-duah

Source: Youtube

In an interview with Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Prophet Kyei Duah's lookalike revealed that he gets threatening messages from members of Believers Worship Centre, who are popularly known as Philadelphia church members.

He detailed that unlike Obobfour Jnr, the lookalike of Reverend Obofour, who is appreciated, he is sometimes called to report himself to the police station since he gets reported by Philadelphia church members over claims of impersonation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

When asked in the interview why he has maintained his looks despite the public lambast and threats he faces, he revealed that it feeds him.

The popular lookalike detailed that people who call him for video skits do so because of his look, which has made him popular. Hence, he would not know how else to survive without it.

"Members of Philadelphia threaten me all the time. One time I was told to report myself to the police station by a caller who claimed he was a police commander. I was also told yesterday that I had been spotted in Accra, and I am being monitored."

I am currently surviving with this look. When someone calls me for a video shoot, they do so because of my look, which initially made me popular. That is why I am surviving through it, the lookalike said."

Watch the video of Prophet Kyei Duah's lookalike talking about the threats he faces below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Prophet Kyei Duah's lookalike talking about the threats he faces

While some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video telling the lookalike to keep up with his work, others reprimanded him and asked him to put a stop to it.

@richardbandoma4844 commented:

Keep on doing your thing, my brothers, no one can do anything to you. It is what it is ✌

@okesvlogs5185 commented:

I don't really understand why someone should be someone's lookalike by force

@theODDBOSS 36 commented: commented:

These guys were disrespectful to Adom Kyei-Duah

@theODDBOSS commented:

Eiii, so now lookalike is also a form of employment, hay hay hay

@nanzobilmartinyen8304 commented:

Even all Christians imitate Jesus... Therefore are called Christians, meaning being Christ-like. So what is the prophet saying

Lookalike Association onboard KiDi's lookalike in a funny video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that in a humorous video, Robest GH, the young man who claims to be King Promise's doppelganger, revealed Kidi's lookalike.

Robest showed the young man how to sing like KiDi and how to be a decent doppelganger in the hilarious video. Robest's fans mocked the young man, saying he didn't resemble KiDi and made amusing comments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh