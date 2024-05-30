Patience, the little Ghanaian girl who lost her leg in a terrible road accident, has received a prosthetic leg in the UK

This is by the kind benevolence of UK-based philanthropist, Mr Peter Mills and his friends

Some Premier League football stars also supported the good cause of getting the little girl a prosthetic leg

The little Ghanaian girl who lost her leg in a gory accident has been offered a new lease on life after she received prosthetics in the United Kingdom.

YEN.com.gh reported sometime last year that the little, whose name was only given as Patience, was involved in an accident that claimed the lives of 20 people.

Patience (left) with Simon Adingra (middle) and Danny Welbeck (right). Photo credit: nanateawashere/TikTok

Patience and her mum were the only survivors of that accident, leaving her with a broken leg. Her sad story went viral after social media influencer, Nana Tea posted it on his platforms.

Being touched by Patience's sad story, a UK-based philanthropist, Mr Peter Mills, reached out to Nana Tea and offered to help her get a prosthetic leg.

Mr Mill (@blackhino) through the support of his friends, quickly arranged for Patience to be flown to the UK for the prosthetics.

The little girl's story touched many other influential people's hearts, and they came together to support Mr Mills's efforts to get her a prosthetic leg.

Ghanaian media personality Dentaa Amoabeng set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for Patience's prosthetics in the UK.

Patience's story also attracted the attention of English Premier League football stars, both past and present, such as Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Salisu Mohammed, and Micah Richards, who came on board to support.

She has now received a prosthetic leg, which will aid her to move freely and enjoy her childhood to the fullest.

Nana Tea thanked philanthropists

After the successful prosthetics, Nana Tea took to his TikTok page to thank Mr Mills and the many influential people who came on board to help put a smile on the little girl's face.

"I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who helped bring this little girl, Patience, from Ghana to England to receive her prosthetic leg," he said.

"A special thank you to @dentaa_show for setting up the GoFundMe campaign, and to The Doctors Clinic for your wonderful staff who have given this young girl a new way to walk and discover the world," he added.

Below is the video of the little girl's before and after prosthetic leg journey posted by @nanateawashere.

