Ghanaian businessman Kojo Jones has expressed joy over his nephew's latest achievement

In a video making rounds online, Kojo Jones was seen with his nephew, Seyram, at his university graduation ceremony

Some Ghanaian women who chanced on the video drooled over Seyram, asking if he was married or single

A video of Ghanaian businessman and politician Kojo Jones celebrating the successful graduation of his nephew from the university has left many in awe.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Kojo Jones was seen in a happy mood while congratulating his nephew, whose name was mentioned as Seyram, for acquiring a degree at a university outside Ghana.

Kojo Jones (left) and his nephew, Seyram. Photo credit: @kojojones/Instagram

Kojo Jones praised his nephew for his academic achievement at a party organised to celebrate his graduation.

"I give a lot of credit to my nephew, Seyram, for what he has achieved. It's the first door he's opened but in his journey, he would realise that there are many doors to open and this door that he's opened is by virtue of the help of his mother and his family," he said.

Kojo Jones further eulogised the mother of his nephew for her sacrifice and support towards his education.

"He wouldn't have been able to do that without the help of his mother. And inasmuch as we celebrate him today, we must celebrate a great woman. Someone, who in times of difficulties, in times of adversity, in times of attack, stood the test of time. And she's proved to the whole world that she is worthy to be called a woman of substance," he said

Seyram, on his part, thanked his family for showing up in their numbers, from near and far, to support his graduation from the university.

"I know tonight is about me, but I just want to take time to thank each and every one of you who travelled many miles and kilometres to be here with me on my special day. That means the world to me," he said.

It is unclear which university Seyram graduated from and what degree he was awarded. However, the background of the video suggests it is located abroad.

Ghanaian women drool over Seyram

Some Ghanaian women who chanced on the video drooled over Seyram in the comments section, with some asking if he is single or married.

A few of the comments are compiled below.

blinksbay said:

"Is he single anaa."

belindawatson61 also said:

"Congratulations my Husband."

adepamandy25 commented:

"Congratulations my boy."

