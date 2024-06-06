A University of Ghana Professor has shared his opinion on which is a better option between a PhD and a Dutch passport

The Professor argued in his post that most people opting for a Dutch passport do not know what a PhD is

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions as some agreed with him while others shared counter-opinions

A University of Ghana professor, Dr Kobby Mensah, has weighed in on the debate about which is a better option, a Dutch passport or a PhD.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he contended that people opting for the Dutch passport do not know what a PhD is.

Prof Kobby Mensah opts for PhD over Dutch passport

Source: UGC

Additionally, he noted that people opting for the Dutch passport do not have deep intellectual engagement.

"Why would someone who still has resit after 5 years, and now waiting for Amnesty to redeem himself opt for PhD in this debate."

"Lots of those opting for Dutch paper don’t even know what a PhD is, so why would they opt for that it’s simple logic. There is a reason why very few people can go through PhD training and have PhD.

He further contended that:

The broad majority at the bottom of the pyramid can only comprehend vocational skills. PhD is a higher calling knowledge. It’s not for mild heads"

See post below:

Netizens react to Prof Kobby Mensah's argument

The Professor's comment has drawn various reactions from netizens, who have taken to the comment section to express their views.

@Eric Etse wrote:

"You’re the reason the guy said that."

@samuelgmusic wrote:

"None of our current presidents or past had a PHD. For the past 138 years no American president has had a PHD. No PHD holder has ever been British Prime Minister. So please stop."

@Atila Kwadwo Francis wrote:

"Anyone who will choose to offer PhD in Ghana over a Dutch passports doesn’t deserve a PhD in the first place. Most of you have PhD because education was the only means you could use to travel overseas. Why will I choose PhD in a country that can’t supply common water to its people."

GH man abroad says Dutch passport trumps GH PhD

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Mr Happiness, a Ghanaian man based abroad, trended after he claimed that his Dutch passport was more valuable than a PhD from a Ghanaian university.

His comments attracted criticism from Ghanaians on social media, with very few agreeing with him.

However, Mr Happiness, aka Kofi Gabs, says he is unperturbed by the criticism.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh