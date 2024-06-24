A female welding technician, Zeliha Tiyumba Alhassan, has opened up about working in the traditionally male-dominated field

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Zeliha said she went into welding because she had always wanted to do things with her hands

She also shared some of the challenges she has been able to overcome working as a woman in a male-dominated industry

A young Ghanaian woman, Zeliha Tiyumba Alhassan, is making a bold statement with her craft in Ghana's welding and metalworks industry.

The young talented lady from Bimbilla has carved a niche for herself, gradually becoming a force to reckon with in the specialised fields of Gas Metal Arc Welding (GMAW) and Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW).

Zeliha Tiyumba Alhassan. Photo credit: Zeliha

Source: UGC

As a welding technician for Fatmoh Ghana Limited, Zeliha has worked on many projects across the country. In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, she was captured engaging in serious metalworks, moulding them into different shapes.

She was again seen in the video doing surface preparation of the metals for an impending welding work.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview, Zeliha said she went into welding after painfully dropping out of the Tamale Islamic Science Senior High School some years ago due to a lack of financial support.

"I got into welding about a few years ago when I was looking for a hands-on profession that would challenge me and allow me to create something tangible. I started with a vocational training program and soon discovered my passion for welding," she told YEN.com.gh.

Confronting stereotypes and inequality

Welding is very demanding, and working as a woman in a male-dominated field could present a myriad of challenges for a young lady like Zeliha.

However, she is not one to be easily fazed or broken by challenges, as she has persevered amid the stereotypes and inequality of opportunities in this traditionally male-dominated profession.

"As a woman in a male-dominated field, I face challenges like stereotyping, bias, and sometimes unequal opportunities. But I've learned to persevere, prove my skills, and earn respect from my colleagues," she said.

Zeliha said she aspires to become a certified welding instructor in the not-distant future and set up her own company to inspire and provide opportunities for more women to join the trade, creating a more inclusive environment in the industry.

"The welding profession can be quite lucrative, especially for those with specialised skills and experience. Welders who are certified in advanced techniques and work on high-profile projects can command high salaries," she added.

Zeliha added that what motivates her to work in her welding profession every day is the satisfaction she derives from using her hands to create tangible things.

Below is Zeliha displaying her welding skills in a video posted on her TikTok page, @khamahtiyumba.

Ghanaian female painter and tiler shows off her work

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that another hardworking Ghanaian lady was commended online after she shared videos of herself painting and laying tiles.

Nana Konadu, as she is known, said her painting and tiling craft had given her financial stability.

Netizens who saw her video trooped to the comment section to praise her and also promise to give her contracts.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh