A young Ghanaian lady who resides abroad has made history after she was licensed as a psychologist in Spain.

This makes the young lady, identified on TikTok as @lovly_jenny, the first Ghanaian to have the license to practice as a psychologist in Spain, Europe’s Iberian Peninsula.

The young Ghanaian lady, @Lovly_Jenny. Photo credit: @lovly_jenny/Instagram

Source: Instagram

A TikTok video post sighted by YEN.com.gh captures the moment @lovly_jenny was honoured with her certificate.

The young Ghanaian lady, wearing an all-white attire, walked majestically to the dais, where a wine-coloured stole was placed on her neck to signify her formal acceptance into the psychology profession in Spain.

@lovly_jenny went through the beautiful induction ceremony beaming with smiles and a sense of pride for her achievement while receiving applause from the audience who were seated in the gallery.

The overly elated newly inducted Ghanaian psychologist later took to her TikTok page to celebrate her accomplishment.

"Yes yes yesss. I am the first Ghanaian psycologist in Spain. Ghana to the world. Thanks God!!!" she wrote in the caption accompanying the video.

Ghanaians celebrate and congratulate her

Ghanaians on social media, upon seeing the video of @lovly_jenny amid her induction ceremony, thronged the comments section to celebrate her with congratulatory messages.

We have compiled some of the reactions to the video, which had raked in over 4.7k likes and 255 comments as of the time of drafting this report.

@kwakuy said:

"Happy for you... Congrats.. Let's go for high positions in foreign land not the menial jobs."

@albiankrah also said:

"everyone and his or her destiny, if there's nobody to those menial jobs, like cleaning, babysitting, caregiver, etc, or if all of us want to get a higher degree, who will do the menial jobs."

@KARIM reacted:

"congratulations, the whole Ghanaian communities in Spain are proud of you. well done."

@Akua Lewis also reacted:

"congratulations you made us proud. PHD + EU passport .Double prestige."

