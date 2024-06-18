Shatta Bandle Flaunts Young Son, Urges Him To Be Opulent When He Grows Up, Video Evokes Joy
- A video of Shatta Bandle flaunting his son and wealth has gone viral on social media
- The self-professed millionaire assured his son that he was rich and hence urged him to spend his money
- Many people who thronged the comment section of the video laughed at the statements made by Shatta Bandle
Internet sensation Shatta Bandle has sparked reactions online after he took to social media to flaunt his handsome son.
In a video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Shatta Bandle, who was spotted on his bed with bundles of 100 cedi notes, introduced his little son as Shatta Live.
Describing himself as a rich man, the diminutive young man bragged about his wealth as he urged his son to live lavishly when he grew up.
"You father get money so just enjoy. if I say I don't have money na lie. Life Shatta, the money I have, it is plenty for house, it is plenty for bank," he said with a serious face.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
The funny video portrays Shatta Bandle as a responsible dad had raked in over 200,000 likes and 4000 comments at the time of writing the report.
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the video
Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video laughed at the reaction of the Shatta Bandle
i pray everyone seeing this comment should succeed in everything he/she is doing in life
Jonathan Newman indicated:
what are this two kids doing with these amount of money
6ixcodes added:
rich man room be like upcoming yahoo boy room
Elson Mikoku indicated:
hmmm so are sure this boy is your son
Wait ooo .which one is the father here
user Elizabeth Agbavor indicated:
please me i need 2000 credit for my rent okay please
Shatta Bandle donates money to student
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Bandle donated GH¢2,000 to the winner of the YMF Junior High School Quiz competition.
Shatta Bandle took to Instagram to share the joyous moment as he gave back to the community.
In a humble yet impactful caption, Shatta Bandle emphasised the importance of nurturing the potential of young kids, referring to them as the future leaders of society. He said:
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL). He also worked as a content writer for Scooper News. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.