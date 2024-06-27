Aboboyaa Rider Quits Teaching Job, Delights As He Becomes Water Supplier: "Teaching Didn't Help Me"
- A video of a Ghanaian man speaking about his reasons for quitting his teaching job has surfaced online
- He stated in a video that teaching was not lucrative; thus, he had to quit and venture into another job
- His remarks left many netizens who saw the video stunned and took to the comment section to express their views
A Ghanaian man who previously worked as a teacher has sparked controversy online after opening up about his reasons for quitting his teaching job.
In an interview, Emmanuel Okyere stated that the teaching profession is overrated because it often lacks the recognition and support it deserves.
He felt unfulfilled because he was not making the needed impact, and his finances were not in good shape.
After quitting his teaching job, Emmanuel Okyere ventured into a water supply job. The young Ghanaian man argued that his current job is better since it fetches him the needed income.
He categorically stated that being a teacher did not help him since it did not improve his finances.
Additionally, he stated that doing government work is only for societal respect and not for growth.
Netizens react to video of Ghanaian man speaking on why he quit his teaching job
Netizens who saw the post were touched and took to the comment section to express their views.
Source: YEN.com.gh
