Ghanaian Man Goes Mad In The US, Netizens React To Viral Video: "He Travelled For A Better Life"
- A man who left Ghana many years ago for greener pastures in the US has become mentally challenged
- In a video, the man was spotted gallivanting the streets of a foreign country, looking wretched and unkempt
- An unidentified man who recorded him gave his name as Kwadei, adding that he hails from Ghana
A video of a man wandering the streets of the US, looking unkempt, has left many on social media heartbroken and worried.
In the video making rounds on social media, the man, looking mentally deranged, was spotted in tattered clothes while holding some documents firmly tucked under his armpit.
According to the guy who recorded the video, the madman's name is Kwadei and he hails from Ghana.
Wearing a green fluffy bedsheet on top of his tattered clothes with a heavy chain on his neck, the mentally challenged man, told the unidentified Ghanaian man engaging him that he was not called Kwadei.
"Don't call me Kwadei. I'm not Kwadei; I'm f**ck," he said.
As the unidentified man tried to engage him further, Kwadei's words appeared incoherent and inconsistent, raising concerns of a mental derailment.
Ghanaians express concern
Ghanaians who chanced on the video online expressed concern about Kwadei's situation, with some advising that he should be left abroad and sent home.
A few reactions to the video, which was posted on TikTok by @keeplifegh03, are listed below.
@Jay DC said:
"But lowkey it is better to be Mad in the United States of America than to be mad in Ghana oh."
@Ama replied:
"Ghana someone will have sympathy to give you food but there, this white ppls they don’t like black."
@NewsGist also said:
"But abrokyie too mad people dey anaaa."
@Kofi Boakye wrote:
"Pls allow him to stay his abroa."
@user4827797953751 commented:
"alone him to stay there oo so."
Netizens react to a video of a madman looking for lady who always gives him money
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a mentally challenged man went on a search for a lady who dashed him cash after not hearing from her for a while.
According to his benefactor, she always gave him money and expressed surprise that he came looking for her.
Some internet users commended the lady for her kind gestures to the man, while many were amused by the clip she shared.
