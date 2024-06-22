Tiwaa Denies Having An Affair With Yaw Sarpong: "She Introduced A Lady Called Aggie To His Family"
- The video of Tiwaa reacting to allegations levelled against her by Yaw Sarpong's wife has gone viral
- She denied having an affair with the musician as she opened up on why she opted to take care of the ailing musician
- Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the issue
Ghanaian singer Tiwaa has vehemently denied claims of having an amorous relationship with Ghanaian gospel legend Yaw Sarpong.
This comes after Maame Pinamang, Yaw Sarpong's embattled wife, alleged that she was having an affair with her husband under the guise of being his backup singer.
Setting the records straight, Tiwaa, who was speaking on Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa FM, explained that she only opted to cater for the ailing musician because she believes it was the right to do.
She also refuted claims of attending to Yaw Sarpong due to monetary gains."I call my daughter in Germany who sends me money and that it what I even use to take care of him. Has the wife of Yaw caught me and her husband pants down before, I do not even know why she is doing this to me".
At this point, Tiwa revealed that Yaw Sarpong has a lover in Accra named Aggie, whom she has even introduced to his family as his wife-to-be.
The video raked in over 14,000 views and 14000 comments when writing the report.
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the issue
Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the issue.
Haulat Rash Chantell commented:
Maame go and sit there too and take care of your husband if Tiwaa realize she is not getting anything to do she will go back to where she is coming from stop distancing yourself
Maame Broni reacted:
Auntie Naa lets not trust the wife too much because some men are going through hell just because they dont come out to talk
Jynepher Asabea added:
All Men who learn to stay with one woman
Source: YEN.com.gh
