The video of Tiwaa reacting to allegations levelled against her by Yaw Sarpong's wife has gone viral

She denied having an affair with the musician as she opened up on why she opted to take care of the ailing musician

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the issue

Ghanaian singer Tiwaa has vehemently denied claims of having an amorous relationship with Ghanaian gospel legend Yaw Sarpong.

This comes after Maame Pinamang, Yaw Sarpong's embattled wife, alleged that she was having an affair with her husband under the guise of being his backup singer.

Tiwaa denies having an affair with Yaw Sarpong Photo credit: @Yaw Sarpong/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Setting the records straight, Tiwaa, who was speaking on Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa FM, explained that she only opted to cater for the ailing musician because she believes it was the right to do.

She also refuted claims of attending to Yaw Sarpong due to monetary gains."I call my daughter in Germany who sends me money and that it what I even use to take care of him. Has the wife of Yaw caught me and her husband pants down before, I do not even know why she is doing this to me".

At this point, Tiwa revealed that Yaw Sarpong has a lover in Accra named Aggie, whom she has even introduced to his family as his wife-to-be.

The video raked in over 14,000 views and 14000 comments when writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the issue

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the issue.

Haulat Rash Chantell commented:

Maame go and sit there too and take care of your husband if Tiwaa realize she is not getting anything to do she will go back to where she is coming from stop distancing yourself

Maame Broni reacted:

Auntie Naa lets not trust the wife too much because some men are going through hell just because they dont come out to talk

Jynepher Asabea added:

All Men who learn to stay with one woman

Source: YEN.com.gh