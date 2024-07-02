Ghanaian pilot Captain Solomon Quainoo, in an interview, opened up on his aviation career

In a video, he said he decided on his profession at a very young age and has never looked back

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video have celebrated Captain Quainoo on his achievement

Captain Solomon Quainoo, a renowned Ghanaian pilot, has become a source of motivation to many Ghanaians after he opened up about the humble beginnings of his aviation career.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @tv3gh_official, Captain Quainoo, in an interview, said he made the decision to become a pilot when he turned six years old.

Captain Solomon Quainoo opens up on his humble journey. Photo credit: captquainoo_380/X

Source: Twitter

Captain Quainoo, in a trip down memory lane, recounted the emotional moment he piloted his first plane.

"I was a co-pilot; I cried in the cockpit, but I ensured that the captain did not see me shed tears."

He also offered clarity on the differences between a captain and his co-pilot.

"So the Captain and a pilot, do the same work, the Captain is always the one in charge because he has a lot of experience but they both do the same thing."

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked over 10,000 likes and 47 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the video's comments section celebrated Captain Quainoo on his achievements.

lzayq reacted:

My dream was to become a pilot, but due to lack of financial support I could not further my dream. I pray everybody achieves his or her dream

Martha Akodi replied:

please if you want to be a pilot, do we have the school in Ghana here

Benitto Empire added:

Most of us wanted to become pilots but now, only relationship we have with plane is e Airplane Mode in our phones.Time has a way of showing us what really matters. hrr LIFE

Captain Quainoo quits Emirates Airways for McDan Aviation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Captain Solomon Quainoo resigned from Emirates Airways after about 10 years of service.

Captain Quainoo announced his decision in a post on X, indicating that he had joined McDan Aviation.

The award-winning pilot shared photos of himself standing beside an aircraft that resembles the private jet McDan recently acquired.

