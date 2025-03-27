Conversations about the late Maame Dwomoh, one of two victims of the fatal accident in East Legon last year have picked up again on social media

This comes after footage of the deceased young girl's family marking her 13th birthday surfaced online

Scores of sympathisers couldn't hold their emotions as they obsessed about the family's loss and the aftermath of the accident

In October last year, Bishop Salifu Amoako's 16-year-old son crashed his mother's Jaguar into another car while allegedly driving at top speed in East Legon.

The accident claimed the lives of two young girls, Maame Dwomoh Boaten and Justine Agbenu.

After several court appearances, Salifu Amoako's son who survived the crash was sentenced to six months at the Senior Correctional Center.

The deceased's family have yet to get over the pain from the loss of their young girls after the East Legon crash.

A recent photo making rounds online suggests that the late Maame Dwomoh Boaten would have celebrated her 13th birthday recently.

The young girl's family including her mum and sister visited her graveside to mark the special occasion.

They were spotted with inflated balloons marking the deceased's 13th birthday together. Videos of Maame Dwomoh which have reminded netizens of how she was full of life have triggered emotional reactions online.

Ghanaians react to Maame Dwomoh's loss

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians as they mourned with Maame Dwomoh's family.

Millicent Agyekum said:

"I can’t even stop watching hmmmm, may God continue to give her mum strength because hmmmm."

Augustina Tina wrote:

"And to think that her killer was given only 6 months even makes it more sad."

Elizabeth Bawah remarked:

"So this matter turn beans laidat, herh! aswear the legal system didn't help these families at all. Nyame betua )m ka baako baako. it still hurts."

Perez Stores shared:

"If unforgiveness takes us to hell. I properly will miss heaven on behalf of this mother. The thing is painful papa."

Naana Frimpomaa Ayensu noted:

"Taken soooo young in the most painful way."

Nahnarh Adwoah Dwamena added:

"Awwww 😥😥🥺🥺 the pain her mum will go through 😥🤦. God strengthen her 🙏🏾."

