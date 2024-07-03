Ghana's Chef Smith claimed to have been certified by the Guinness World Record as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon

The chef was reportedly arrested by men in police and military uniforms at the behest of musician Nana Boroo after a press conference

Chef Smith's manager has spoken publicly about the controversies surrounding the authenticity of Chef Smith's certificate

Ghanaian Chef Ebenezer Smith's manager, Benny, has addressed the rumours circulating on social media that the chef's certificate is fake.

Chef Smith's manager speaks on the chef's GWR certificate and arrest

In a phone interview with radio host Dr Pounds on Hitz FM, Chef Smith's manager, Benny, denied claims that his client's GWR certificate was fake.

He explained that Chef Smith and his team received an email directly from Guinness World Records confirming that the Ghanaian Chef was the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon.

He said:

"The certificate is not fake. Guinness sent us an email. We applied for regular service, which means they will not make the announcement public but will rather send you an email. They sent an email confirming that Chef Smith is the new record holder."

Benny added that sceptics who doubt the authenticity of Chef Smith's certificate can verify from the Guinness World Records website.

Chef Smith held a press conference at the La Palm Beach Hotel in Accra on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, to announce that Guinness World Records had approved his longest cooking marathon attempt.

Guinness World Records has yet to confirm whether he has indeed beaten the record of Irish chef Alan Fisher.

Netizens react to Chef Smith's manager's comments

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from Ghanaians on social media in reaction to Chef Smith's manager's comments.

@brain_kwasi commented:

" it’s not on the @GWR website. We hv checked. What does he mean by they only post those who applied for premium service. Application does not matter Oga."

@WagesWorld commented:

"How about this??? Something is not adding up."

@Ruleyour_Self commented:

"Just show the email."

Former GWR record holder speaks on Chef Smith's GWR certificate and frame

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Robin Todd, a former GWR record holder, revealed that not all approved GWR certificates come with frames. Robin Todd shared a copy of his certificate, which did not have a frame.

