Ghanaian Chef, Ebenezer Smith's Guinness World Record attempt for the longest cooking marathon has been approved

A report on graphic.com.gh confirmed Chef Smith's Guinness World Record approval of Chef Smith's attempt

Ghanaians have been reacting to the news, with many congratulating him in the comment section of the post

Renowned Ghanaian Chef Ebenezer Smith, popularly known as Chef Smith, has gotten his name etched in the Guinness World Records after his attempt to break the longest cooking marathon was approved.

A graphic.com.gh report published on June 2, 2024, confirmed Chef Smith's latest feat.

Photos of Chef Smith in the kitchen Image credit: Chef Smith

Source: Instagram

Chef Smith attempts GWR for most extended cooking

Chef Smith embarked on his cook-a-thon journey on February 1, 2024, to break the current record.

Although his initial target was 1,200 hours, he successfully cooked for 820 hours, concluding his marathon on March 6.

His attempt followed that of renowned Ghanaian Chef Faila, whose attempt was disapproved.

Reports further indicate that Chef Smith will hold a press conference at 6:00 p.m. on June 2, 2024, to announce his latest feat.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Chef Smith's GWR approval

Netizens who saw the post were happy for Chef Chef and took to the comment section to laud him.

@daniel_ansah1 wrote:

"It's funny how the one many people made fun of ended up achieving the record."

@bondzii wrote:

"Maybe zero hype is the trick."

@Ellabhae4 wrote:

"Congrats to Him."

@MrDwein wrote:

"Wow."

@ThoughtPillow

"Letsgooooo."

@kofi_ceeyy wrote:

"This is what we should appreciate not chef Faila's."

Chef Smith opens up on why Guinness World Records cannot disqualify him, video sparks reactions

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Chef Smith reacting to concerns about the rules of the cook-a-thon has gone viral.

The GhaChefn chef was confident the Guinness World Records would declare him the individual with the longest cooking time after having cooked for 820 hours. He said that his team adhered to the rules surrounding the cook-a-thon.

Many people who commented on the video were optimistic Chef Smith would emerge as the new record-holder.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh